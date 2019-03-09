Govt should buy back, run Sports Hub

Little has changed since the Sports Hub opened under the SportsHub Pte Ltd consortium and brought with it a slew of problems (Getting to nub of the hub, Feb 14).

It does not take rocket science to realise that the nub of the problem is that a public-private partnership just does not work for the running of a sporting complex that is meant to serve both national and socio-community interests.

It is about time SportSG realised this, and it should stop making excuses for itself and the consortium.

Do the consortium partners, some of whom have no long association with Singapore, share the deep-rooted passion for Singapore sports?

The Government should buy back control of the Sports Hub, and let Singaporeans run it. Singapore is not short of talent, and certainly not short of the passion needed to make it work in our national interest.

Jimmy S K Lau