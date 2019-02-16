Govt introduced Net Investment Returns in 2009

We thank Associate Professor Tan Khee Giap and Mr Tan Yan Yi for their views (Why a forward looking budget is needed, Feb 15).

Budget 2019 is indeed part of the Government's long-term strategic plan for Singapore's future. The Minister for Finance will deliver the Budget Statement on Monday.

The authors referenced the role of Net Investment Income in Singapore's fiscal system.

The Government introduced the Net Investment Returns (NIR) framework in Financial Year (FY) 2009.

Under the NIR framework, the Government is allowed to spend up to 50 per cent of the expected long-term real rate of returns on its relevant assets.

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore were first included in this framework from FY2009, followed by Temasek from FY2016.

Lim Yuin Chien

Director (Corporate Communications)

Ministry of Finance