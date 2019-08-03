Govt has made significant impact on lives of S'poreans

Name one country that has achieved so much with so little.

Rebutting Progress Singapore Party leader Tan Cheng Bock last week, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said: "The trust that Singaporeans have placed in the PAP Government over the years is because (it) has delivered a better life for Singaporeans" (DPM Heng rebuts Tan Cheng Bock: PAP takes governance very seriously, July 28).

It is human nature to complain about the Government when we are upset about how things are.

In the last general election in 2015, nearly three in 10 Singaporeans voted for the opposition to voice their unhappiness.

The facts will support how the Government has fared.

Singapore is ranked as the best country for children to grow up in by non-governmental organisation Save The Children.

Our school students continue to come out tops in the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment.

The 2018 Bloomberg Health Care Efficiency Index places Singapore second, after Hong Kong.

Singaporeans have the world's longest life expectancy at 84.8 years, knocking Japan from the No. 1 spot.

The country is No. 2 for ease of doing business for the second year running, according to the World Bank last year.

Changi Airport is the world's best airport for the seventh year running according to Skytrax , while DBS was voted last year as the Global Bank of the Year by The Banker, a Financial Times publication.

And for the fourth time last year, Singapore topped the ranking as best place to live and work in the HSBC Expat Explorer's survey of expatriates.

The list goes on.

As a Merdeka Generation Singaporean who has experienced how much this country has achieved with so little, I tell naysayers there is no perfect government.

I admire the Japanese philosophy of "kaizen" or continuous improvement because things are never finished.

When my government is here for good, that is good enough for me.

Chow Kok Fai