Govt earned trust by delivering on promises

At the recent People's Action Party (PAP) convention, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about the trust that citizens have in the Government (Next GE will decide if S'pore can sustain a good, stable govt: PM, Nov 11).

This trust is due to good governance and a meritocratic system. For all of the United States' talk about democracy, its politics is a rich man's game. Many of their presidential candidates drop out halfway through campaigning due to lack of funding.

The track record of the PAP is admired not only by Singaporeans but also by many advanced countries. We have no natural resources, yet our achievements exceeded expectations.

Singapore's success is due to the Government's forward thinking and the ability to mobilise its citizens to move in the same direction regardless of race, language or religion.

The building of the Tuas mega port and Changi Airport Terminal 5 are good examples of forward planning.

The acceptance by citizens that digital technology is here to stay is a move in the right direction.

We must always support a government that can deliver on its promises. Credit must be given where it is due.

I hope that the younger generation will always be mindful of and grateful for how all the benefits that they enjoy today are derived from the sacrifices and efforts of earlier generations, and that they will be more appreciative of what the Government and society have done for them.

Ong Heng Poh