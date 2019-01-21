Govt agencies must manage art scene better

If Singapore wants to establish itself as an arts hub, it has to take care of its affairs (Art Stage fair cancelled days before opening; Jan 17).

Recently, the founder of Art Stage cancelled the contemporary art fair just nine days before its planned opening, citing a weak local market and "unequal competition" as reasons for doing so.

In cancelling the fair at the last minute, clearly, his main aim was to smear Singapore's reputation as an Asian art hub.

I suspect that this is because Government agencies have not been managing the art scene well.

The Singapore art scene is currently mainly foreign-led.

The direction of our art scene should not depend on foreigners, as this incident shows us that the Republic's reputation is not much of a concern to foreigners.

The bottom line is that government agencies should take better care of the art scene and the fairs here.

Hua Tye Swee