Govt agencies, community network help homeless get long-term accommodation

We thank Mr Lin Howard for his feedback and suggestions (Longer-term solutions needed to tackle homelessness, Dec 20).

Since late-2017, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Housing Board (HDB) have been partnering community groups and government agencies to reach out to and assist homeless people and rough sleepers, especially those who may be unaware of the help available or who had previously declined assistance.

Homeless seniors who have care needs can be referred to MSF-funded sheltered homes. Residents at the sheltered homes are provided with meals, arrangements for medical services and recreational facilities.

Homeless people with housing and social issues can also be assisted by the three MSF-funded transitional shelters that are managed by social service agencies.

Mr Lin noted that some rough sleepers had a home to go back to but chose not to go back due to conflicts with family members or a co-tenant in HDB rental flats. For the latter situation, he suggested that HDB remove the requirement for two singles to pair up to rent a flat under the Joint Singles Scheme (JSS) and instead allow a single to rent an HDB flat on his own.

The existing requirement enables HDB to help as many needy individuals as possible, and ensures prudent use of limited public resources.

Most tenants under JSS are able to live together amicably and benefit from having company and mutual support. For those who prefer more privacy, partitions may be installed for JSS units in both existing and new rental blocks.

MSF, HDB and other government agencies will continue to work closely with our partners under the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers network to reach out to homeless people and rough sleepers, and help them return to stable long-term accommodation. We welcome more partners and volunteers to join us together in this effort.

If members of the public encounter any homeless individuals, they can play a part by calling the ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000, or referring them to the nearest social service office or family service centre for assistance.

Kong Kum Peck

Director

ComCare and Social Support Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development