Government should support worthy entertainment spots

Yet another Singapore nightspot has called it a day, which is unsurprising given how competitive the nightlife industry is and today's discerning, if not fickle-minded, consumers (Party's over, and it's closing time for St James Power Station; Sept 7).

There are some nightspots, though, that are worthy of cultural support as Singapore's entertainment institutions, such as Zouk, Bali Lane's Blu Jaz Cafe and the unfortunately now-defunct Jazz@Southbridge.

Jazz@Southbridge was a gem of a jazz bar which was located in Boat Quay from 2002 to 2010.

Owned by retired Singaporean architect Eddie Chan and fronted by jazz pianist Aya Sekine, Jazz@Southbridge had good acoustics and played unpretentious live jazz music. It also frequently brought in quality jazz acts such as acclaimed Brazilian jazz musician Saigenji Akifumi of Japan.

The relevant government agencies could consider providing cultural support to worthy Singaporean entertainment institutions so that they do not end up fading into extinction like Jazz@Southbridge.

Such entertainment institutions, too, help to bring in tourism dollars and put Singapore on the world map in their own little ways.

Woon Wee Min