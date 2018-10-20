Government investments have paid off

It is not by chance that we have been ranked No. 1 in the Human Capital Index (Singapore tops new index on investing in education, health; Oct 12).

Our leaders believe that people are national assets - a precious human capital that should be nurtured and developed to create a knowledgeable and healthy community.

In some countries, the potential of human capital has not been maximised because the leaders there have failed to govern on egalitarian principles, often giving rise to social and political unrest.

It is good that our children start their education journey at a pre-school age so that over time, they will embrace the importance of lifelong learning.

The Government's efforts in investing in the education and health of Singaporeans have paid dividends, and with support from everyone, our Human Capital Index rating will remain high.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng