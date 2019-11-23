Goodwill Repair Assistance scheme helps fix leaks quickly, affordably

We refer to Mr Andrew Tan Kok Chua's letter (Review how Goodwill Repair Assistance scheme deals with leaks, Nov 13).

Flat owners are responsible for the maintenance of the interior of their flats. The repair of leaks in the floor slab between flats is a joint responsibility between upper-and lower-floor flat owners.

Hence, when there is a leak, both upper-and lower-floor flat owners need to liaise with one another to investigate and carry out repairs.

It is important for lower-floor flat owners to approach their upper-floor neighbours when there are early signs of leaks, so the issue can be resolved quickly.

To help flat owners resolve ceiling leaks arising from natural wear and tear over time, and keep the repair cost affordable for both flat owners, HDB offers assistance through the Goodwill Repair Assistance (GRA) scheme.

Under it, repair works are carried out at affected areas in both the upper-and lower-floor units. HDB pays 50 per cent of the repair cost, while the remaining 50 per cent is shared equally between the upper-and lower-floor flat owners.

Once both flat owners agree to take up the GRA, HDB will arrange for a contractor to carry out the repair works.

This could include laying a new waterproof membrane on the floor of the upper-floor unit, and applying skim coating, sealer and paint to the ceiling of the lower floor unit.

We note that Mr Tan had taken up the offer of GRA and his ceiling leak had been resolved in July 2018.

As the GRA is meant to resolve leaks in the floor slab between flats caused by wear and tear, it does not cover damage to personal fixtures and fittings like lighting, cabinets, shower screens, and so on, installed by flat owners.

Such claims are to be sorted out by private negotiations between flat owners.

Michelle Ng

Director

Housing Maintenance

Housing and Development Board