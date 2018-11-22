Good way to keep older folk engaged

The People's Association's new initiative to further promote wellness and active ageing is a welcome move (PA takes activities for seniors closer to their homes; Nov 19).

With a diverse range of active-ageing programmes including healthcare and leisure amenities in the vicinity, there are fewer reasons for older Singaporeans to be holed up in their flats or live in isolation.

It is true that depression and loneliness are the biggest worries among the elderly, and it is incumbent on the community to tackle this issue.

Nothing is more demoralising than to be labelled old, hopeless and behind the times when people age. Hence it is important for seniors to embrace lifelong learning and to remain relevant by taking up new skills, especially infocomm technology (ICT).

It is common to see non-tech-savvy seniors queuing to perform banking transactions or make payments at supermarket check-out counters.

Such time-consuming inconvenience can be avoided if these older folk know how to get things done electronically.

To this end, tech-savvy seniors should teach and enable their non-tech-savvy contemporaries to use various mobile apps and other electronic devices which are helpful in their daily life.

PA's wellness and active-ageing programmes will create opportunities for senior citizens to keep active, boost their social skills, and give them new ways to spend their golden years.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng