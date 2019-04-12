Good to see Singapore and Malaysia move in right direction

I am glad to see our Prime Minister and his delegation meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in person to iron out issues such as airspace, water and rail during their retreat (S'pore and KL to begin maritime boundary talks within a month, April 10).

Singapore and Malaysia have enjoyed close bilateral relations for years.

I am confident that with the ongoing discussions, things will fall into place and move in the right direction.

Close cooperation is in the interests of both countries. There exist strong historical, cultural, economic and cultural bonds.

Leaders on both sides need to engage each other and try to resolve differences. All of us wish to see both neighbours come up with a win-win solution for the current disputes.

Singapore and Malaysia should not forget that we share a common history even though we are separated politically.

I am confident that our younger leaders will further strengthen the bilateral relationship in time to come.

Singapore has worked well with Malaysia for many decades, with tangible benefits for both countries.

V. Balu