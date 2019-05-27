Good reasons behind names of monuments, bridges

I have no doubt Forum contributor Teng Heng Tin had good intentions behind his letter (Give Elgin Bridge more meaningful name, May 24).

He wanted a change to the name of Elgin Bridge that would reflect something more current, particularly something that connects with our current flow of events and history.

Unfortunately, by doing so, the writer misses the point.

There are good reasons behind the choice of a name, especially from a historical perspective.

It would be a mockery if everyone suggests changes to the names of structures, monuments, buildings, streets and so on because they are not reflective of our times.

What then happens to our history and heritage?

I do not think Singaporeans would like to see Cavenagh Bridge or Anderson Bridge renamed just because we feel like forgetting the past and want to see change.

Lim Heng Ann