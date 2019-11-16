Good move marred by hasty execution

The ST editorial concluded that the speed with which a $7 million grant was set up to help food delivery riders replace their electric scooters after the footpath ban "speaks well of the authorities' ability to handle the aftermath of a public policy decision (Timely help for food delivery riders, Nov 12).

On the contrary, I am of the view that the grant was a knee-jerk reaction - a quick fix.

My inference is that the authorities might not have fully considered the consequences of the ban and were ill-prepared to deal with them.

They probably did not see the robust opposition mounted by the riders coming.

Surely, it is not unreasonable to expect that one of the main issues to consider in arriving at the decision to ban electric scooters must involve how to minimise the obvious adverse impact on these riders whose livelihood depended on being able to ride on footpaths.

There are now various videos in circulation on social media of rather contentious meetings purportedly between some MPs (and perhaps certain government officials) and food delivery riders.

If the scenes in the videos are accurate, it would appear that the MPs seemed underprepared and were hard-pressed to offer the right responses to the riders.

Accordingly, I believe that the preparation to manage the fall-out of the ban was weak, at best.

While I totally agree that the ban is fully justifiable and is most welcomed, I cannot understand the logic or necessity for its next-day implementation.

The policy decision was announced in Parliament on Nov 4 and was effective the day after.

Surely, it would have been more prudent and compassionate to defer the effective date, say, perhaps by a month, so that all affected parties, in particular the riders and the food delivery companies, can consider their options and act accordingly.

This may be a textbook example of a good and right decision marred by bad and hasty execution.

Ang Ah Lay