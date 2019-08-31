Good idea for TransitLink app

We thank Ms Lois Lim for her letter (Make student concession card transactions transparent, Aug 23).

The primary purpose of the TransitLink SimplyGo mobile app is to provide greater convenience to commuters by allowing them to view their journey and fare history, as well as perform transit-related services on the go.

Ms Lim has offered a good suggestion. We will take this into consideration as we work with the concession card manager to cater to commuters' diverse needs and better user experience.

Corrine Ng

Senior Vice-President

Strategic Communications and Marketing

Transit Link