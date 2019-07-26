Go all out to encourage more births

Professor Jean Yeung, director of the Centre for Family and Population Research at the National University of Singapore, was spot on when she said that increased uncertainties "might prompt couples to think even more carefully about whether to bring a baby into the world or not" (Number of babies born here drops to 8-year low, July 22).

When working adults find it stressful to cope with the standard and cost of living here, it is natural that they would not want to expose their children to such a life.

Some others seek to enjoy life as much as possible without the encumbrance of raising children.

Stress and pressure may be good, or even serve as a catalyst for society seeking excellence in all sectors, but it is a stumbling block in the push towards raising the nation's total fertility rate.

The great uncertainties that lie ahead do not help matters. Therefore, in dealing with such an existential issue of national importance, it is time for the Government to pull out all the stops to reverse the dire demographic trends.

Instead of dangling piecemeal carrots, perhaps it is time to go the whole hog by providing free medical and hospitalisation benefits to those who are doing their part to boost the number of births here.

As replenishing of the population has an impact on the survival and future of Singapore, we should make full use of our huge resources to ensure it is a plus and not a minus to have children here.

