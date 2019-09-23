Giving tips for better service not a good practice

When better services can be bought or are thought to be better rendered with an unsanctioned tip or bribe, it opens up Pandora's box, revealing an ugliness that will in time bring about more pernicious effects (Stern CPIB warnings for crematorium staff who got red packets, Sept 20).

We may argue that a tip, given after good services have been rendered, is an altruistic gesture of appreciation, whereas a bribe to buy added services is an act that condones venality and corruption. In actual fact, both corrode efficiency and tear at moral fibre.

We descend into a dark abyss when expected services do not come because hands are not greased. Partiality to the rich and bias against the poor will return.

Yet, decent services must come with decent wages. Even as we sit in our ivory towers pontificating about the ills of small money changing hands illegitimately, while paying top dollar for management-grade staff, policies must be crafted such that all who do any worthy job should be able to take pride in their efforts and be paid respectable enough wages to command respect, without any need for illegal supplements.

Lowly paid labourers have told me that, often, it is the subcontractors who get the short end of the stick, even as major players who have the heft to win tenders skim off the cream.

This is not a call for minimum wage, but an appeal for recognition of workers' worth. Our capitalistic model works best if it is tempered by a fair measure of introspective market socialism.

The problem may start with crematorium workers, refuse collectors and the like, but it will insinuate its way into all strata of our society until even the high corridors of power are afflicted, and that will be calamitous.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)