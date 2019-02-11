Giving red packets: Each case assessed on its merits

We thank Dr Ho Ting Fei for her letter (Red packets often given as a show of thanks, Feb 7).

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) is unable to comment on the case that the writer referred to in his letter as investigations are ongoing.

However, we wish to highlight that each case is assessed on its merits to determine if it is a case of corruption. A gift given innocently and without any corrupt intention is not considered corruption. However, if a gift is given or received with a view to secure or to reciprocate with, for example, an unfair advantage, it may constitute corruption.

We assure the public that the CPIB evaluates all complaints and information it receives seriously - regardless of the value of gratification involved - in order to determine whether corruption offences are made out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ms Clare Tan

Senior Assistant Director (Corporate Relations)

Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau