Give time to let sportsmen develop their game

Instead of just refusing Ben Davis' deferment application and ending it there, perhaps we can look to other countries for solutions over serving national service(NS) and allowing our male sportsmen ample opportunities to improve in their sport (No NS deferment for Davis: Mindef; July 16).

South Korea and Israel require their citizens to serve in the military.

However, Israel is not known for its football, while South Korea has grown into an Asian football powerhouse.

The difference is that in South Korea, while men are required to serve in the military for about two years from the age of 18, they have past the age of 30 to fulfil that duty.

The ages of 17 to 21 are crucial years in the development of a football player, the period where they make the jump from a youth player to a first-team player.

If our national team is to break new ground, such as qualifying for the Asian Cup, it must allow its players time to grow.

You do not win in football with one good player; you do it with a good team.

If we want to see improvements in the local game, then changes need to be made to allow for talent to develop.

If not, it will be more of the same.

Dinesh Bora