Give publicity to Singapore's heritage trails

Published
36 min ago

I am delighted that Punggol will have a heritage trail (Old Punggol Road to become heritage trail: 5 things you might know about the historic route; ST Online, Aug 27).

The old Punggol Point, where the old Punggol Road terminated, was a lovely area with a village-by-the-sea sort of rustic, kampung charm.

Not many know that the now-defunct People's Association Punggol Point Sea Sports Club was once located there. It was where my mates and I spent many a Saturday morning practising our kayaking while enjoying the sea air.

When the tide was low, the adventurous among us would sometimes wade across from the club to Coney Island. And not forgetting, too, the popular old Punggol Point seafood restaurants.

More publicity should be accorded to heritage trails as these are good initiatives to preserve Singapore's history and the Singapore narrative.

Woon Wee Min

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2018, with the headline 'Give publicity to Singapore's heritage trails'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!