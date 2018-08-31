Give publicity to Singapore's heritage trails

I am delighted that Punggol will have a heritage trail (Old Punggol Road to become heritage trail: 5 things you might know about the historic route; ST Online, Aug 27).

The old Punggol Point, where the old Punggol Road terminated, was a lovely area with a village-by-the-sea sort of rustic, kampung charm.

Not many know that the now-defunct People's Association Punggol Point Sea Sports Club was once located there. It was where my mates and I spent many a Saturday morning practising our kayaking while enjoying the sea air.

When the tide was low, the adventurous among us would sometimes wade across from the club to Coney Island. And not forgetting, too, the popular old Punggol Point seafood restaurants.

More publicity should be accorded to heritage trails as these are good initiatives to preserve Singapore's history and the Singapore narrative.

Woon Wee Min