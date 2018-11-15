Give part-time degree holders same opportunities as full-time grads

It is heartening to note that local universities are liberalising the rules for admission for polytechnic students, which is in line with the emphasis to be less reliant on grades alone (Uni admissions: Poly grads' O-level grades to be dropped from 2020; Nov 9).

However, I believe more can be done to level the playing field when students graduate and look for jobs.

Under the current circumstances, let's take the simple analogy of two graduates with the same degree applying for the same job in the civil service. It is a fact that a full-time graduate student from local universities, such as Nanyang Technological University or the National University of Singapore, would be given more weight and recognition compared with someone who obtained a similar degree through part-time studies in a private institution.

The goal to become less reliant on grades should be extended not only to academic pursuits, but employment prospects as well.

We should eradicate this unwritten bias that graduates from local universities are somehow better or more employable than those who gained their degrees part-time.

The mantra of lifelong learning for Singaporeans and encouraging more workers to upgrade would sound hollow if graduates continue to face discrimination in job prospects based on the schools they come from.

If grades do not define success, then all graduates, irrespective of their schools, should be given the same opportunities when looking for jobs.

There are many workers among us who, for various reasons, do not have the luxury of completing their degree as a full-time student and have to do so during their working life. This group should not be penalised for starting late and discriminated against in job prospects or promotions compared with someone who has the privilege of completing full-time education when they were younger.

Seah Yam Meng