Give more pragmatic help to unemployed PMETs

I agree with the concerns raised in the letter (MOM must do more to help S'poreans get jobs; July 25).

My view is that some of the programmes for jobseekers are not helpful at all. They include the Work Trial scheme and the Professional Conversion Programmes (PCP).

I was in two such programmes last year and attended a few career fairs, but they came to nothing.

For example, at a recent PCP job fair which focused on cyber security and healthcare, I asked the organiser if candidates were required to have IT experience and knowledge. I was told "no", and that I would be trained for new jobs in the IT industry.

Even the IT companies at the job fair said the same thing.

But it was a different story at the one-on-one interviews at the fair. They wanted only those with IT experience. Having an IT certificate was not enough, they said.

My experience was similar for the healthcare job I applied for.

It was either that or they told me I was overqualified, even when I assured them I was prepared to start in a junior position.

Many firms seem to be taking part in these programmes to support Workforce Singapore schemes, but without a change in their mindset.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) needs to review the efficiency of these schemes and, maybe, even tie some of them with government jobs to ensure success.

Ng Sung Nang