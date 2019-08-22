Give job seekers a chance and look beyond qualifications

I have been unemployed for almost three months now.

I appeal to employers to give applicants like myself, who may not meet all of the job requirements, including educational qualifications and requisite experience, a chance to be employed as we move away from looking solely at academic qualifications as an indicator of a person's ability to do the job (60,000 jobs waiting to be filled, says Manpower Minister, July 23).

There are administrative jobs that are doable by those with only an O-level certificate, but employers rather unnecessarily require the applicant to have a university degree.

Give job seekers of varying abilities a chance to meet their prospective employers in person as face-to-face interaction can prove useful in evaluating a prospective employee.

Be willing to provide applicants with on-the-job training if they prove that they want to do the job to the best of their abilities.

Kevin Tan