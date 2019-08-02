Give everyone a fair chance at attending National Day Parade

Like Mr Peh Chwee Hoe in 2017 (Fix NDP ticket allocation system, Aug 20, 2017) and other Forum writers over the years, I have been repeatedly applying for National Day Parade (NDP) tickets without success.

So I am amazed that there are people who claim to have been able to attend the parade every year.

This suggests that the computerised ticket allocation system needs to be overhauled to give a chance to those who have not been to the parade or its previews in years, or have yet to attend one.

I remember the pride and patriotism I felt when I attended the NDP many years ago, when getting a ticket was apparently much easier than now.

Meanwhile, unsuccessful applicants can watch the parade only on television.

I suggest that the live broadcast do away with commercial breaks and start at the same time as the actual parade.

This will allow home viewers to catch the parade in its entirety.

Then there are successful applicants who decide not to attend the NDP but cannot (or cannot be bothered to) find anyone to give the tickets to. The NDP organising committee should look into this and come up with a solution so others will not be deprived of a chance to catch the parade. Since tickets have some sort of identifier, can they be tracked to avoid wastage?

Kevin Tan