Give details on NParks' new animal-related functions

I read with interest the report that National Parks Board will take over from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and become the lead agency for animal and wildlife management, as well as animal and plant health (New agency to oversee food security, July 27).

However, it would be useful if the authorities gave more details on what these "animal-related functions" are.

Does it involve taking care of some of the animals found in our parks, for instance, the jungle fowl in Labrador Park and otters in several parts of the island?

If people come across such animals and find that they are injured, do they now call NParks instead of AVA?

If so, it would be more convenient or expeditious as NParks offices are found near where these animals wander.

In particular, could NParks play a role in helping to locate dogs lost in East Coast Park?

I often see notices in the park put up by owners for information on their lost dogs.

NParks would be in a good position to help locate these dogs as their cleaners start work early in the morning and that is when these lost dogs come out of the nearby forested areas to look for food at barbecue pits or hawker centres.

NParks can levy a charge for helping to find a lost dog, part of which can be given to the cleaners.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip