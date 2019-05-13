Give animal lovers place to feed birds

The high number of notices that were issued for pigeon feeding in public over the past three years is cause for concern (Pilot scheme may help tackle pigeon issue, May 9).

It may be easy to point a finger at these seemingly recalcitrant offenders who insist on feeding pigeons, but, at least to me, it shows that our society is one that is caring towards nature.

We know well that we need to stop the unbridled proliferation of pigeons in Singapore to minimise health risks, and imposing fines sends out a strong message that pigeon feeding is not tolerated.

But perhaps a less punitive approach can be taken towards those who may just want to enjoy the simple pleasure of feeding birds.

Recently, several community gardens have been set up and are being taken care of by volunteers.

Perhaps a few test aviaries, containing birds such as pigeons and chickens, could be set up alongside these community gardens, so that those who want to feed birds can volunteer to take care of them.

Lee Kay Yan