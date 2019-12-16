Forum: Gift an experience instead, and minimise wastage

I have nothing against exchanging gifts, which is a Christmas tradition. But in increasingly affluent Singapore, the surprise or fun factor of gift exchanges is disappearing.

More often than not, the gift will fall short of the recipient's expectations, with the best-case scenario being it becoming a white elephant at home, and the worst-case scenario being it ending up in the bin.

And let us not forget the wrapping paper used in these gift exchanges. Tonnes of paper are used to wrap these gifts, only to be torn apart by the recipients. Unfortunately, many wrappers include a layer of plastic or contain too much ink, making the paper virtually unrecyclable.

It is almost seen as impolite to not wrap your gift. Use fliers, newspapers or just an opaque carrier to wrap your gifts instead. This does not diminish the value of your gift and will also retain the element of surprise.

Also, we can think of more creative gifts instead of filling the landfill with waste. How about buying an experience for the recipient, such as through a spa or movie voucher, instead of an item? Or consider a second-hand gift exchange.

Singapore's landfill at Pulau Semakau is fast filling up, and it can last only until 2035 at our current rate of waste production. We can do our part to extend its lifespan.

Let us indulge ourselves in this season of giving, but not make it a season of trashing.

Hoo Tun Jiang