Get tough with errant PMD users

It appears that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has its plate full with this latest menace on the road - modified e-scooters (Here's a first: Man fined for riding non-compliant PMD, July 17).

This latest reported violation shows a complete disregard for the law on the part of the perpetrator. There could be more non-compliant personal mobility devices (PMDs) that have gone undetected, and the authorities should impose stiff penalties on offenders they manage to catch.

As for retailers and repair shops that carry out illegal modifications, their actions are tantamount to abetment of an offence.

LTA has stated that it conducts round-the-clock enforcement with other agencies (Multi-pronged approach to address errant PMD riders, July 14). Given the manpower constraints, will attention be taken away from other areas of enforcement?

I suggest the LTA appoint volunteers in every constituency, empowering them to issue summons to offenders.

With the impending issue of licences to companies for the renting out of PMDs, more of the devices will be deployed, making enforcement more tedious. There should be a cap on the licences issued to each firm.

In the event of an accident involving a PMD and a pedestrian, it would be difficult to identify the registration number, as it is displayed only at the front of the device. Perhaps LTA could make it mandatory for the number to be prominently displayed at the rear of the PMD. This will facilitate identification during incidents.

Hopefully, with continued enforcement and education, the bad behaviour of errant users will be minimised and pedestrians can walk in peace.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan