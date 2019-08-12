Get tough on illegal dumping of waste

It was disturbing to read that many companies have repeatedly dumped wastewater containing chemicals or other materials into public sewers (Illegal discharge into sewers: 38 firms punished, June 11).

Despite being fined multiple times, some firms continued discharging waste illegally.

This shows that the fine does not bother them. These companies are focused on their private benefits and have not considered the social costs.

The Government should intervene by imposing taxes on companies to prevent them from discharging more wastage illegally.

Another way to deal with repeated offenders is to force companies to shut down for a few days, on top of paying fines, whenever they are caught discharging wastage illegally.

Incurring losses would make the companies sit up and think.

Soh Si Ying, 18

Year 1 University student

