Forum: Get to root of problem with food delivery gig workers

Opposition politician Goh Meng Seng said in a Facebook post that the $7 million grant to help delivery riders switch to e-bikes puts them at higher risk of getting hit by cars on the road.

In response, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min told reporters that bicycles have been on the roads, and motorists are more familiar with looking out for them (Impact of PMD ban on delivery riders taken seriously: Lam Pin Min, Nov 13).

On the road, the behaviour of recreational cyclists on conventional bicycles is very different from that of food delivery riders on e-bikes.

Recreational cyclists do not have time pressure while food delivery riders do. The former are cautious riders while the latter tend to trade caution for time.

Drivers in a rush are already a road hazard as they tend to take more risks - driving and changing lanes at higher speeds, and so on.

I cannot imagine e-bikes going up against vehicles many times their size and speed, for space on the roads during peak hours - all in the name of making a living for their riders. These are accidents waiting to happen.

If food delivery is an industry that is here to stay, all stakeholders - including consumers, food vendors and the Government - need to give some consideration to the profession.

One clear lesson we should take away from the PMD ban on footpaths is that as consumers, we should not expect to have food delivered to our doorsteps at a low cost.

If courier services like Speedpost, FedEx, DHL and UPS can use proper vehicular transport, such as scooters and motorcycles, to make deliveries, why shouldn't food delivery workers have the same means?

The real root of the problem is this: The "asset-sharing" business that has cropped up, like Airbnb and Grab, was based on the assumption that there is spare capacity of an asset that an owner can optimise to make some extra cash.

Unfortunately, this noble idea has evolved into a situation where people acquire an asset and depend on it for gigs to make their living.

In the end, they are exploited to provide cheap but unsustainable services.

Chua Hwee Woon