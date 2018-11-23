Get Seletar Airport in gear for service

Upon reading about the opening of Seletar Airport, I decided to pay the place a visit close to 9pm on Monday (All Seletar operations shift to $80m new terminal; Nov 20).

There was no food and beverage outlet open as the Mr Teh Tarik Express was already closed.

This is not the first impression the new airport wants to give to global travellers who have become accustomed to the world-class service of Changi Airport and have come to expect it.

I suggest those in charge ensure that food and beverage services are up and running, or install food vending machines so that hungry travellers have somewhere to grab a bite.

Airport management could also arrange free shuttle bus services to the many eateries in the vicinity, especially the Jalan Kayu area.

In the meantime, there could be some permanent exhibits of the old Seletar Airbase and clearer signage to improve the attractiveness of this new airport.

Seletar Airport should never be the poor cousin of Changi Airport.

Colin Ong Tau Shien