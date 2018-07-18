Get good sleep with time management

It is a fact that most students in Singapore are not getting enough sleep.

I am sure most students' daily schedules are similar to mine - wake up at 6.30am, go to school which ends at 4pm, complete assignments and revision and go to bed at around 11.30pm.

This leads to about seven hours of sleep before the cycle begins again.

Based on the recommendations of United States non-profit organisation National Sleep Foundation, teenagers should have a minimum of eight hours of sleep, which we are definitely not getting.

Some factors which result in students not receiving enough sleep are the late days in school due to co-curricular activities, consultations, remedial lessons and workshops.

During the World Cup season, many students also stayed up to watch the football matches.

Many teenagers are addicted to mobile games as well. Playing such games extends into their sleep hours. I use my mobile phone to surf social media platforms too.

To ensure that we are getting enough sleep, changes are needed.

Students should reduce the amount of time we spend on our mobile phones before going to sleep.

Managing time well and planning our activities with a timetable will also allow us to have time to study and play, while still ensuring that we get enough sleep.

Shaheen Rizwi, 15

Secondary 4 student