Gazette Farrer Park area as sports heritage hub

I read with deep interest about the conservation of Farrer Park's sporting heritage (Rallying to conserve sporting heritage in Farrer Park; Aug 15).

I wouldlike to add that the late footballer Choo Seng Quee could often be found coaching in the open field there.

I have three suggestions as well.

First, the Government must gazette the area as the Farrer Park Sports Heritage Hub so that future building developments will uphold the rich sports heritage of Singapore.

Second, the Ministry of Education can encourage more school sports competitions to be held there.

Last, perhaps a sports museum can be built where members of the public can donate memorabilia in order to help our future generations appreciate Farrer Park's rich history.

Colin Ong Tau Shien