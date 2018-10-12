Future MRT lines will improve west-city connectivity

We thank Mr Darren Lau for his letter (Build new MRT line from Jurong West to city; Sept 21).

Currently, the North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL) and Downtown Line (DTL) connect commuters living in the west and north-west to the Central Business District (CBD).

With the completion of Jurong Region Line (JRL) from 2026, commuters will have more route options to transit between various lines to get to the CBD.

The Land Transport Authority is also planning for the Cross Island Line (CRL), which will offer commuters living in the west an alternative to the EWL and DTL. When completed, the CRL will serve areas such as Jurong, West Coast, Clementi, Bukit Timah, Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Pasir Ris and Changi.

The CRL is a key line with half of its stations being interchange stations that connect with existing and planned MRT lines.

This will provide even more travel routes for commuters to get to their destinations, further enhancing the connectivity and resilience of the MRT network.

More details on the CRL will be announced after engineering studies and stakeholder engagements have been completed.

Lina Lim (Ms)

Group Director, Policy & Planning

Land Transport Authority