Fun trip to Southern Islands

I read with great enthusiasm about Singapore's Southern Islands (Head south for hidden charm, June 23).

I wanted to snorkel near Singapore. The trip was awesome. We took a ferry and visited St John's, Lazarus and Kusu islands. We saw starfish, lots of different crabs, many small fish and tonnes of shells. We even swam in the ocean.

Thank you for your inspiring article.

However, there was a lot of plastic waste on the beach on Lazarus Island and that was sad. I think we should all try to recycle our plastic. Or use less plastic.

Plastic is not good for nature.

Augusta Frie, 6, Grade 1 student

