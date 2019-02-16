Full accountability means action against leaders too

It is heartening to hear from Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat that the Government has not gone soft when it comes to accountability of leaders who were found to have neglected their fiduciary duties (Singapore Govt has not gone slack, Feb 9).

It is just as important that accountability does not morph into a blaming exercise when lapses occur.

Our founding fathers showed us that if leaders take things for granted, they will be dealt with. This is even so years after an incident has long been forgotten.

The action taken against employees who were negligent in the SingHealth data breach incident may have demonstrated only part of the accountability and how the Government has not gone soft.

The Committee of Inquiry's public report of the cyber attack pointed out some disconcerting facts which illustrated lackadaisical behaviour and a cavalier attitude towards ground-level employees in SingHealth.

I wonder if action should be taken against those in leadership positions, even after they have left an organisation.

Tan Kar Quan