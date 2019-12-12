Forum: Free mobile phones will help former offenders reintegrate

It is important to help former offenders feel relevant in the digital age (Ex-offenders get free phones to help them reconnect with family, friends, Dec 10).

Providing former offenders with free mobile phones is a welcome move which helps them ease back into the community.

Serving time in prison shuts people off from the outside world. Spending long years in prison can change prisoners' personalities in ways that make their reintegration difficult.

Former offenders are likely to find their lives and new environments challenging and uncertain.

It is thus imperative that social workers, family and friends make a concerted effort to help these former prisoners adapt to their new surroundings.

With the smartphones, former offenders can learn how to, for example, enrol for courses, apply for jobs and schedule medical appointments, as well as reconnect with loved ones and friends.

It is saddening to note that some former convicts are not given a chance to earn an honest living because of past acts.

There should not be any social stigma attached to being a former prisoner as, after all, to err is only human.

Offering former offenders job opportunities will give them a sense of self-worth and confidence to cope with the many difficulties and problems along the way.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng