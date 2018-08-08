Foster parents, volunteers are valued

We refer to the letter (Poor way of dealing with potential foster parents by Mr Ronald Lee Yew Kee, July 31) on the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF's) communication with its volunteers.

We thank Mr Lee and other interested families for their interest in the fostering scheme to provide care for vulnerable children.

MSF e-mailed Mr Lee and registered participants to inform them of the change in venue for the information sharing session a few days prior to the event date.

We regret not reconfirming Mr Lee's attendance to enable him to join us.

Subsequently, we got in touch with Mr Lee and apologised for the inconvenience caused and to explain the circumstances.

We also expressed our appreciation to him for his feedback and will take on board his suggestions to improve our communications with volunteers.

We value the time and efforts of our foster parents and volunteers.

Their dedication, love and care are crucial to improving the lives of vulnerable children in Singapore.

Anyone who would like to find out more about fostering can contact us at fostering@msf.gov.sg, or call 6354-8799.

Alvin Goh

Director

Children in Care Service

Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development