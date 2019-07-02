Foreign nurses at hospital did a great job

During my recent one-week stay at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, I noticed that the number of foreign nurses in the ward far outnumbered Singaporean nurses, probably by two to one.

Putting this ratio aside, I observed that all of them bonded with the Singaporeans amazingly well.

They may have come from different cultural and religious backgrounds, but I could see that they have adapted well to the new environment. Most of them told me that apart from the cost of living, everything else was much better than in their home countries.

In my room of five patients, only another elderly man and I were independent. The other three needed constant attention, including their toilet needs.

The nurses' job is both challenging and stressful, but all of them took that in their stride and served us efficiently and with a smile.

Over at the women's ward, a patient could be heard crying and wailing throughout the day and night. Taking care of her must have been a trying task for the nurses.

Nevertheless, to them, it is just another day at the ward. Such an attitude and mindset is second nature to them

Our ageing population, the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, should they be admitted, can be assured of being very well looked after by all of these nurses.

Neo Poh Goon