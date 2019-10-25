Forum: For some, higher education comes at a cost

Better education may mean a better quality of life for many but for many others, there is a flip side to this "progress" (Singaporeans in their 40s better educated, earn more than past cohorts, Oct 23).

Let us look at where society stands today.

• There are more divorces, strained marriages and single-parent homes;

• There is increasing parent-child tensions as parents chase careers and higher incomes to pay for a higher standard of living, and are largely absent from the home;

• There are more cases of stress, anxieties and depression, among other mental health challenges. They even affect children;

• There are more suicides, especially among the young and the elderly;

• There are more lonely seniors. Some are abandoned by their adult children;

• There are more late marriages and the total fertility rate is low;

• There is a growing class/social divide;

• There are more types of substance and behavioural addictions.

Now we have to paddle fast to stop ourselves from sinking.

Frank Singam