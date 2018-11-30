Food outlets' role in diabetes fight

I agree with Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam that the fight against diabetes cannot be won by health ministries alone (Diabetes must be fought on multiple fronts: Tharman; Nov 27).

I recently spotted an ice cream outlet that had an offer to skip lunch and buy two scoops of ice cream to get one free.

Such promotions defeat the purpose of government efforts to rein in diabetes. It is bad for the body to replace lunch with ice cream.

There is also no such thing as healthy or low-sugar ice cream.

Most brands try to put a healthier spin on their products by adding fibre, highlighting protein contents and touting lower sugar or number of calories per serving.

In actual fact, the products have been altered with artificial sweeteners, emulsifiers and stabilisers. These low-sugar labels give children the idea that eating a full cup is all right.

Outlets selling ice cream should act more responsibly.

Cheng Choon Fei