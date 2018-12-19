Food outlets' hygiene track record listed on NEA website

We thank Mrs Lee Lay Heng for her suggestion to publish information on hygiene lapses on NEA's website (Make hygiene grades of food outlets more visible; Dec 11).

To help consumers make informed dining choices, the National Environment Agency (NEA) currently provides information on individual food retail establishments' hygiene track record, such as suspension history and accumulated demerit points, via the Food Hygiene Information Portal.

The portal can be accessed through the NEA website, myENV app or via the QR code found on the licence decal displayed at all licensed premises.

Food retail establishments are graded either A, B, C or D, based on an annual snapshot assessment of the hygiene standards at the premises. In 2020, the Food Hygiene Recognition Scheme will replace the current grading system to recognise and affirm consistent efforts in upholding high hygiene standards.

Under the new scheme, food retail establishments with two, five and 10 years or more of strong track record in food hygiene will attain a Bronze, Silver and Gold award decal respectively, to display at the licensed premises.

Checks on food establishments have been stepped up as the year-end festive season approaches. With more consumers dining out and ordering catered food, all food operators must ensure that the food sold is prepared hygienically and safe for consumption.

We will not hesitate to take action against any operator for failing to maintain food safety.

We encourage members of the public to support operators who observe good hygiene practices and to report any potential hygiene lapses to NEA via the NEA website or myENV app.

Ming Fai Chew

Director, Food and Environmental Hygiene Department

National Environment Agency