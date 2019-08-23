Food operators, delivery staff, consumers are all responsible for food safety

We thank Mr Kevin Lim for his letter (Are hygiene rules for food delivery companies adequate?, Aug 19).

All providers of food delivery services are responsible for ensuring that the food they deliver is transported in a manner that does not compromise food safety.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has been engaging food delivery companies on the need to adopt good food hygiene and food safety practices.

This includes maintaining the cleanliness of the vehicles, receptacles and equipment used for the transportation of food to prevent food contamination, as well as storing food at the correct temperature.

Failure to do so would be an offence under the Sale of Food Act and the Environmental Public Health Act.

Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA continues to be vigilant and ensure that the regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the food industry also has a part to play.

Food operators must upkeep the cleanliness of their premises, exercise diligence in ensuring the food they prepare and serve is fit for consumption, and adopt good food and personal hygiene practices.

Consumers are also advised to practise good food safety habits, such as consuming food as soon as possible, and cleaning hands with soap and water before eating.

Leong Hon Keong (Dr)

Senior Director

Compliance Management Division

Singapore Food Agency