Food delivery firms need to keep tight rein on deliverymen

I read about the recent incidents where a food deliveryman on an e-scooter reportedly hit a three-year-old child while zooming along Orchard Road, and another knocked into a 65-year-old woman at the void deck of a block in Bukit Batok (Food deliveryman on e-scooter arrested after knocking down woman, 65, at Bukit Batok void deck, April 13).

This is not acceptable.

There are currently three major companies in the food delivery business, which have likely hired hundreds of people to deliver food throughout the island.

I assume that these deliverymen are paid a commission based on the number of deliveries they make. If so, there is a high likelihood of them rushing through their deliveries.

This, therefore, is the primary cause of unfortunate accidents.

I have also seen other cases of unsafe riding by food deliverymen.

In Ang Mo Kio Central, I once saw a woman who was carrying a food delivery bag riding a bicycle on a heavily congested pavement. What was surprising was that a little girl, probably her daughter, was riding pillion. Another time, along Braddell Road, I saw a deliveryman who was holding a cigarette in one hand and controlling his bicycle with the other.

The food delivery companies employing these riders must have strict rules for their riders to observe while on their delivery rounds. It is of no great help to apologise after an accident and say that they will fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

We already have enough problems on our limited roads.

As education and advice have no desired effect on these people, only strict enforcement action will work.

Neo Poh Goon