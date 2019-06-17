Focus on the 'why' behind serving

The Ministry of Education has a focus on volunteering and helping the less fortunate, which is very commendable.

However, it does so by mandating service. Schools organise programmes for students to serve, and they get recognition for serving.

How many of them are actually serving from the heart?

When we place less emphasis on why we serve, it dilutes the core purpose of serving in the first place.

For some, their "why" comes from the recognition they get, and what they get to put on their curriculum vitae. What they do not see is the actual need for volunteers to help those who are less fortunate.

Many people volunteer not from their heart or soul, but from societal pressure and the mandatory programmes.

In order to build an inclusive but diversified, and fast-paced but caring society, we ought to ask students and volunteers what their "why" is.

Teo Chen Wei, 17,

Junior College Year 2 student