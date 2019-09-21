Focus on pre-emptive measures to prevent divorces

In any social setting, there will be no end to downstream work that is needed to sort out challenges faced by members of society.

Thus, the schemes highlighted in the report (Judges may get more power to prevent prolonged divorce cases, Sept 20) are welcome.

However, what will be more effective is prevention or upstream work. Preventing divorces rather than coping with the onset of one needs to take higher priority. Perhaps we can look into the following:

•Study the state of health of the average family in Singapore. In my opinion as a counsellor, it is on the decline, given poor work-life-family synchronisation. For each divorce, there are at least two or three other marriages that are not doing well. Many are kept going for the sake of the children and payment of home mortgages, among other reasons. These marriages then end when couples age and children become self-sufficient. Some couples continue in a loveless marriage. And divorces among older couples in Singapore are on the rise (More seniors getting divorced, Sept 2).

•Review all pre-marital counselling programmes, whether run by the Government or religious institutions. Why aren't these programmes helping couples grow and strengthen marital relationships? Something is missing in these programmes if they are not preventing divorces.

•Consider promoting mid-and late-marriage counselling programmes aimed at strengthening marriages and preventing marital break-ups during mid-life crisis periods, and after children have left the nest.

•Promote effective parenting programmes, because poor parenting issues are contributing to marital tensions, and vice versa. Maybe we can consider a comprehensive pre-conception parenting programme to help couples understand the key to effective parenting before they decide to have children. We can then follow this up with pre-teen parenting programmes to help couples deal with challenging teenagers, and finally pre-adult parenting programmes to help parents understand how to relate better to adult children.

These upstream marital and parenting programmes can go a long way towards helping couples and families stay together, to bond well together and stay together as a healthy family unit.

Frank Singam