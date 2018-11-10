Focus on curbing drinking too

I am very disappointed that the authorities are concentrating on curbing smoking but nothing much is being done about drinking.

Drinking can be and is a bigger and more severe evil than smoking.

There are events and promotions to encourage drinking, like Whisky Live and Wine Fiesta, but there is no such thing as a smoking festival.

As a social drinker and smoker, I wonder why there are no warnings on alcoholic bottles in Singapore with gory images to remind all of the dangers of drink driving, such as fatal accidents. There have been many other injuries and deaths related to drinking too, such as rioting and fighting.

I hope that the authorities will do more to curb drinking instead of just focusing on smoking because drinking can have more severe consequences than smoking.

Ace Kindredzen Cheong