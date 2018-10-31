Flying taxi tests: Public safety is top priority

We thank Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip for his letter (Safety concerns over testing flying taxis in S'pore, Oct 29).

Public safety will be the top priority during the trials.

We will be taking a phased approach.

Volocopter must first ensure that its aircraft meet rigorous international technical requirements before they are permitted to fly.

The test flights will be conducted in a controlled test location away from populated areas.

Strict operational procedures will be imposed.

Volocopter will also ensure that it has insurance for the flights in Singapore.

Through these initial trials, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the relevant government agencies aim to gain a deeper understanding of the benefits and issues involved, which will guide the development of urban air mobility in our local context.

Ho Yuen Sang

Director (Aviation Industry)

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore