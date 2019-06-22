Floral display treat for Pioneer, Merdeka generations

We would like to thank Ms Peck Soo Hong for her valuable feedback (Free entry to attraction, June 14).

The first Seniors Tuesday was well received by visitors, and we are heartened by the positive response.

With the current complimentary entry to Flower Dome on every second Tuesday of the month, Singaporeans of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations can enjoy all seven floral displays at Gardens by the Bay until May next year.

They will get to see perennial crowd favourites such as "Orchid Extravaganza" and "Sakura Matsuri", as well as the never before seen "Rhododendron Radiance" display.

This is our way of showing appreciation to senior Singaporeans for their contributions.

We will continue to monitor the response to this pilot run, and we look forward to welcoming more seniors on the next complimentary Tuesday.

Ong Chui Leng

Senior Director of Programming

Gardens by the Bay