Forum: FlashPay card top-up via Nets failed

After using Nets to top up the value stored in my FlashPay card, I realised that the money was not loaded into the card.

My bank account statement showed that the amount had been debited.

I called Nets and was advised to send it an e-mail with my FlashPay card statement. I downloaded the statement using the FlashPay app.

This, however, was not sufficient for the customer service officer who attended to my case. He requested that I retrieve the ATM statement, for which I would have to pay a fee.

I was told by my bank that this was not a one-off occurrence, and it usually advises customers to contact Nets as banks are unable to reverse the transaction.

It is upsetting that Nets has not resolved this security issue and instead puts customers through such a hassle to get their money back.

Leong Kaiyan