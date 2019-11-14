Forum: Fix our view of work? It must start with managers and firms

The Straits Times' editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's commentary on how work affects the lives of people around us resonated with me (Future of work? Fix how we view it today first, Nov 10).

In most workplaces, the work employees do has become nothing more than a commoditised economic transaction.

Acknowledging the nurse, bus driver or waiter's human presence and their service does help to give meaning to their jobs.

However, work itself will continue to be unfulfilling if the work environment does not instil a culture of safety, feeling of belonging, collaboration, trust and innovation.

Employees stay and continue working in an organisation because they like the work they are doing and find it challenging, meaningful and purposeful.

People work best in the organisation if its values and goals are congruent with their own, there are challenges and growth opportunities, it makes a significant difference in the lives of others, and they feel trusted and validated for the work done.

Managers need to listen with sensitivity to the workers' aspirations and their desires. This is now more important as millennials have become the largest demographic group in the workplace, and finding meaning in their work is paramount for them.

They are demanding more attention to meaning and purpose at work than prior generations have.

Companies need to do more to seek this alignment for them to stay progressive and profitable for the long term, in this highly competitive and disruptive market place.

Jude Ang Hock Guan